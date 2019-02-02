Union budget: AAP piqued over no hike in Central tax share

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The NDA government on Friday allocated Rs 1,112 crore for Delhi in the Union Budget, while keeping its share in central taxes and duties unchanged. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led the AAP government’s charge against the Centre for not increasing the share of taxes despite repeated requests. “It’s (Centre) interim budget too completely disappoints Delhi.

Our share in central taxes remains frozen at Rs 325 crore & nothing earmarked for local bodies. Delhi continues to be on its own financially,” Kejriwal tweeted after the Budget was presented in Parliament. The Delhi government was given Rs 472 crore as central assistance in the Interim Budget for 2019-20. In the previous Budget, the Centre had allotted a total of Rs 790 crore. The central assistance to the city government was Rs 499.99 crore.

In the Interim Budget, Rs 10 crore was given to the AAP government for paying enhanced compensation to the anti-Sikh riot victims. The same amount had been given in the previous Budget. Apart from this, the grant for the Disaster Response Fund remained unchanged with an allocation of Rs 5 crore.The AAP government has been demanding that its share in central taxes and duties be increased. Delhi’s share in central taxes has remained static at Rs 325 crore since 2001-02, the AAP government said.

Kejriwal’s deputy Manish Sisodia attacked the Centre for not allocating any fund to local bodies. “We had requested for an allocation of at least Rs 1,000 crore as basic and performance grants to local bodies in 2018-19 and Rs 1,150 crore in 2019-20,” Sisodia said. “We are providing 12.5 per cent of our annual net tax collection to local bodies. However, the local bodies are not getting any financial support from the Centre.” The government had requested the Centre to enhance the normal central assistance to Rs 1,500 crore in 2019-20, but it has declined by two percentage points, he said.

Congress leader Haroon Yusuf stuck to his party stand that the announcements were merely “jumlas”. “The new budget announced by the Bhartiya Jumla Party mocks and insults the hard work of the farmers who work tirelessly day and night , but the best thing in the budget that it’s last budget of the Modi government,” he said. “High on rhetoric and low on content, #Budget2019 has been truly disappointing. From landless farmer to the urban middle class, this government has hoodwinked every section of the society,” Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit said.

However, BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari applauded the interim budget announcement. “I thank PM for this tremendous gift. Middle class people who have income worth Rs 5 lakh per annum will not be taxed. This is a historic move.” Similarly, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, said the Centre is liberally contributing to the development of Delhi. “Delhi can have Rs 25,000 crore more if the Kejriwal government implements Metro Phase-IV, Delhi-Meerut RRTS and Ayushman Bharat,” he said.

Delhi Police gets S7,881.77 cr

The Delhi Police was allocated B7,881.77 crore in the Budget 2019-20, an increase of 6.40 per cent from the budget outlay in the last fiscal. Of the total amount allotted in the budget, B7,334.28 has been earmarked for the Revenue Section, which comprises the Administrative Section, the Road Safety Cell and the Development and Communication Network. For police infrastructure, B384.86 crore was allocated, a decline from last year’s B460.95 crore.