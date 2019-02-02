All about sun protection

Home Cities Delhi

Exposure  to sun leads to sun tan, sun burn and premature ageing.

Exposure  to sun leads to sun tan, sun burn and premature ageing. When you move out, your skin is exposed to harmful UV rays of the sun that causes early formation of lines and wrinkles. Therefore, the skin needs protection form the sun! Now, what are UV rays? These are the ultraviolet rays given out by the sun. There are three kinds of UV rays viz UV-A, UV- B and UV-C. The UV-B rays affect the outer layer of skin and are mainly responsible for sunburns. Recent studies have shown that UV-A rays are a major contributor to skin damage. 

Although UV-C rays are almost completely absorbed by the ozone layer and do not affect the skin, with the depletion of the ozone layer, sensitive skins may be prone to UV-C ray allergies. This means the skin must be protected with a broad-spectrum sunscreen, which provides protection from all kinds of UV rays.

Sun exposure can also cause loss of moisture from the skin. However, most sunscreens have built-in moisturizers. If the skin is dry and dehydrated, first apply a sunscreen and then apply a moisturizer after a few minutes. The sunscreen should be applied about 20 minutes before sun-exposure. If you happen to be in the sun for more than an hour, re-apply the sunscreen. It is essential to apply sunscreen, not only on the face, but also on all exposed areas of the bidy.

The back of the neck and arms are extremely vulnerable to sun damage. Lookfor the SPF mentioned on the label of the bottle before buying a sunscreen.What is SPF? It is the sun protective factor, denoted by a number, and is mentioned on the bottle/tube of the sunscreen cream. 

A sunscreen with SPF 15 to 20 is adequate for most skins, but if the skin is more sensitive and tends to burn easily, one should use a sunscreen with a higher SPF — of 30 or 40. You must apply sunscreen while swimming, holidaying by the sea or in the hills as well. Water and snow actually increase the effects of UV rays.Another kind of sun protection are sunblock creams. Sun block creams are formulated to shield against UV-B rays, while sunscreens protect against UV-A rays. 

