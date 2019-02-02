Capital breathes ‘very poor’ air, situation may worsen 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday, with experts predicting that “very little showers” in the morning may further deteriorate the situation. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 306, in ‘very poor’ category, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, while anything between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.

“Overall AQI is in lower side of ‘very poor’. Very little tracer shower in the morning may deteriorate the air quality by introducing lot of moisture instead of washing away pollutants,” said the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR). “Although there is no further appreciable drop in temperature, but persistent cool conditions still not allowing boundary layer to lift up. The AQI will remain in lower to middle range of ‘very poor’ in next three days.”

Concentration of harmful pollutants -PM2.5 (Particulate Matter) and PM10 - in city’s ambient air was recorded at 131 and 202 ug/m3, respectively. The prescribed safe standard for these particles is 60 and 100 ug/m3, respectively. While 29 areas in Delhi recorded ‘very poor’ air quality as per data from CPCB monitoring stations, seven other areas fell in the ‘poor’ category.