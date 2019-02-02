Home Cities Delhi

Having problem feeding multiple cats? Switch them to a fixed meal routine

Cat parents are often concerned about making this switch as they worry about the cat not being able to cope up with the change.

By Shrividhya S
Express News Service

Having more than one cat can be great fun. However, this also means that many a times, feeding them becomes a challenge. If any of them are on a special diet, then that would add to the complication as well. 
It will definitely take some time for your cat to get used to this change. When making such a  transition, consider your schedule and identify the times of day that you will be able to feed your cats. Start with frequent small meals and gradually transition them into two or three meals a day.

Make sure each cat gets his own food bowl. The next step is to identify specific feeding areas so as to segregate the cats. You can plan out the feeding area in the same room or choose different rooms. Even if you intend to feed them in the same room, place the bowls as far away from each other as possible. Cats feel more comfortable when they don’t have to worry about resource guarding.

Make sure you monitor them during these times. For the select few that still like to graze for scraps, bring in food-based toys that will keep them engaged and satisfied.

