Moving the motion for modern makers of art and culture 

If you were to look at some of the recent data, however anecdotal, it will show that millennials are increasingly inclined towards art.

By Ayesha Singh
Amid the scuttle of last-minute arrangements, Ashish Anand gives himself a word of advice. ‘Slow down and absorb what you’ve curated.’ The voice gradually fades away, leaving Anand in a brilliant maze of modern perspectives. It’s a world of iconicity, rarity and historicity significant art that he himself has created, with the intention of offering it as a visual gift for discerning eyes at the India Art Fair. 

The exhibition represents a bird’s-eye view of Indian modernism through its displays of twenty-one artists, each artist represented by one work.

What you have on display comprises a glass mural by Avinash Chandra, a surprising townscape installation by SK Bakre, a Meera Mukherjee free-standing sculpture that can be viewed from two sides, Jamini Roy’s painting of a meeting between Rabindranath Tagore and Mahatma Gandhi, works by Tyeb Mehta, SH Raza, MF Husain, FN Souza and Krishen Khanna are some of the displays intending to strike interest. “To ensure that visitors can comprehend the importance of the works, a film and book accompany each painting or sculpture, making it easier to gain an appreciation of the artists represented,” says the gallerist.  

“If you were to look at some of the recent data, however anecdotal, it will show that millennials are increasingly inclined towards art. There have been reports too which suggest that art buying by this category is on the increase globally. This demographic wants assurances on the aesthetic as well as the fiscal value of a work, and tend not to take decisions related to buying art in a hurry,” he says.  

Anand feels that with the advent of aggressive auction platforms globally—online and otherwise—there is increasing transparency. The biggest challenge, according to him, however, is the lack of institutional support and a robust artist support programmes like scholarships and artist initiatives. 

