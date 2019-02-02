PromisinG to redefine nightlife space

By Express News Service

One of the biggest UK-based international entertainment brands with outposts already operating in seven other countries (London, Dubai, Istanbul, Rome, Mykonos, Athens and São Paulo ), Toy Room now reaches India. Housed within the vibrant and stylish Aloft Hotel at Aerocity, Toy Room New Delhi brings its brand of playful naughtiness and celebrity glamour to India’s nightlife scene. Credited with bringing this international-level restaurant to India is entrepreneur Akshay Anand, a finance professional whose passion for food and music motivated him to leave his career in banking and enter the food business.

Internationally known for placing children’s toys and imagery in an entertaining setting for adults, bringing together the notion of innocence alongside deviant party behavior, Toy Room New Delhi surely delivers an upscale nightclub experience for its visitors. With a 400-person capacity, the venue is designed by the renowned Chromed Design Studio. Its luxe interiors include metal and rose gold fixtures and fittings, reflective mirrors and leather seating.

Local touches have been reflected throughout the venue with customized art works by budding Indian artists. The interiors are chic yet fun and quirky. The grand entrance lobby housed with a special merchandise area and ornated with epic art on the right is a Toy Room rendition of classic last supper painting. Meander through the narrow passage leading to the main hall which is an L-shaped space with a huge curvilinear island bar with Frank, the Toy Room mascot on the entire bar front which has approximately 2000 teddy bears stuffed in it, thus breaking the perception of space.

The USP of the space is the DMX-controlled ceiling light which is synced with the music which completely turns the space at night giving it an extremely upmarket and elevated vibe. Emulating the London flagship, edgy hip-hop inspired graffiti murals cover the walls. An expansive octopus shaped bar makes it easy for club goers to party and mingle while guiltily enjoying one of the many delicious cocktails.

“Our vision is to redefine the nightlife space by bringing the world brand to India. Toy Room is the perfect place to head to if you are looking forward to experience a playful, provocative, unpretentious, sexy and a luxury place to party that will not only focus on intimate hospitality and service but will also have late-night opening times,” says Anand.

“With great ambience, quirky interiors and indulgent cocktails, we are sure that Toy Room will create a new party culture in the city that is going to set it apart from any other nightclub in India,” he adds.

Open for dinner from 6pm and serving a tapas style menu of Asian and Mediterranean inspired cuisine, the venue turns into a club as the evening progresses allowing party goers to enjoy a non-stop music program until wee hours.