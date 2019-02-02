Home Cities Delhi

Rs 5crore fine on AAP govt for failing to take action on illegal scrap units

The tribunal directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to furnish a report in the matter on March 11 and ordered him to be personally present on the date.

Published: 02nd February 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has directed the AAP government to deposit Rs5 crore within a month for failing to act against illegal scrap units in Mayapuri here. It also directed an oversight committee to monitor the working of a seven-member STF which was formed to take action against the units involved in the dismantling of heavy vehicles.

The tribunal said it would be open to the Delhi government taking action against erring officers and also recover the amount from the polluters which may act as a deterrent for others involved in similar activities.

The tribunal directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to furnish a report in the matter on March 11 and ordered him to be personally present on the date. It noted that the Delhi government’s affidavit showed that no amount was collected from the polluters for damaging the environment despite 34 units being engaged in illegal industrial activity without requisite approvals.  

“The above affidavit shows a grim picture of lackadaisical performance by the statutory authorities, including the DPCC,” the NGT said. Heavy penalty must be recovered for any illegal polluting unit, the tribunal said. Authorities not only failed to perform their duties to recover damages caused to public health and the environment but chose to shut their eyes in breach of trust reposed by law, it added.“Mere passing of orders by the tribunal is of no value unless the same are faithfully executed and the prescribed environmental standards are maintained,” the NGT said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp