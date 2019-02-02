Rs 5crore fine on AAP govt for failing to take action on illegal scrap units

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has directed the AAP government to deposit Rs5 crore within a month for failing to act against illegal scrap units in Mayapuri here. It also directed an oversight committee to monitor the working of a seven-member STF which was formed to take action against the units involved in the dismantling of heavy vehicles.

The tribunal said it would be open to the Delhi government taking action against erring officers and also recover the amount from the polluters which may act as a deterrent for others involved in similar activities.

The tribunal directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to furnish a report in the matter on March 11 and ordered him to be personally present on the date. It noted that the Delhi government’s affidavit showed that no amount was collected from the polluters for damaging the environment despite 34 units being engaged in illegal industrial activity without requisite approvals.

“The above affidavit shows a grim picture of lackadaisical performance by the statutory authorities, including the DPCC,” the NGT said. Heavy penalty must be recovered for any illegal polluting unit, the tribunal said. Authorities not only failed to perform their duties to recover damages caused to public health and the environment but chose to shut their eyes in breach of trust reposed by law, it added.“Mere passing of orders by the tribunal is of no value unless the same are faithfully executed and the prescribed environmental standards are maintained,” the NGT said.