Six Nepalese women rescued, DCW issues notice to police for ‘inaction’

The Commission rescued the women on Wednesday night from a house in Bhalaswa in northwest Delhi.

Published: 02nd February 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Activists taking out a rally to protest women trafficking in Bhubaneswar. Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Photo | Shamim)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has rescued six girls, who were trafficked from Nepal and brought to Delhi with promises to be taken to Gulf countries for jobs. The Commission rescued the women on Wednesday night from a house in Bhalaswa in northwest Delhi.

Expressing “grave disapproval” of the police approach, DCW chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the Station House Officer of the Bhalaswa Diary Police Station, seeking a copy of the FIR and reasons “for not registering proper statements in the matter”. She termed the attitude of the police as “lackadaisical and has sought reasons for the apathetic and casual approach of personnel in this matter”.

The Commission said an email-based complaint was received from a person, who works with the Rescue Foundation. “The girls, in the age group of 18 to 25, were alone in the isolated house, and informed they have never met the agent Leena whom they had paid around `1 lakh each. The youngest girl possessed a ticket to Imphal, whereas all others said they were awaiting their placements abroad,” DCW said in a statement.

“...The rescue team found many visiting cards of a consultancy in New Friends Colony, printouts of passports, beer bottles and used condoms at the house,” it added. Maliwal said the laid back attitude of the police does not help the women’s causes. “It will eventually lead to increase in such cases. The Commission shall work with Delhi Police to curb trafficking in the city.”

