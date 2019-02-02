Home Cities Delhi

Skin care range that’s infused with goodness of coffee

MCaffeine has come up withAll Mcaffeine products are free of sodium lauryl sulphates and parabens. a new range of skin care products that are infused with coffee.

Published: 02nd February 2019

By Express News Service

MCaffeine has come up with a new range of skin care products that are infused with coffee. Made with pure Arabica Coffee and exclusively handpicked natural ingredients, these products are sure to bring out the best in your skin. Coffee not only helps exfoliate dead cells but also in getting rid of blackheads, sun tan and impurities. It also polishes the skin and deep cleanses your pores leaving your skin feeling smooth, glowing and one that breathes free. 

Raw coffee particles in the body scrub and face scrub are very effective yet gentle on the skin. Unlike other body scrubs, these scrubs do not dry out the skin rather these help retain moisture keeping your skin hydrated and well-nourished. Opening up of the clogged pores makes your skin clear, fresh and look younger. 

The blend of coffee and skin-purifying ingredients in the face wash cleanses your skin of impurities and oil making it look fresh and energized. All Mcaffeine products are free of sodium lauryl sulphates and parabens.

