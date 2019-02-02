Delhi: Work begins for RS 650 crore elevated road corridor

Vandana Keelor By

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation Ltd (UPSBCL) has started work on a much delayed 5.5 km-long elevated road project that aims at boosting connectivity in the National Capital Region.

Once complete, the stretch from Mayur Vihar, Delhi to Mahamaya flyover, Noida will bring relief from long traffic snarls to commuters.

The six-lane road will not only link Delhi with Noida, but also facilitate seamless connectivity from Delhi to Lucknow via Noida-Greater Noida, Yamuna and Lucknow expressways. The `650 crore project is expected to be completed in the next 42 months, officials said.

The elevated stretch, which will be constructed on stilts over the Shahdara drain, is proposed to be linked with the Barapullah elevated stretch, to provide a seamless ride between AIIMS and Sarai Kale Khan in South Delhi to Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida. In addition, it will provide an option for constructing a ring road and bypass around Noida.

Though the feasibility study was done in 2013, it was only in December last year that Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal gave sanction to the project. After remaining in limbo for the last seven years since its conceptualisation, UPSBCL engineers have started soil testing and test piling for the final design of the project. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had laid the foundation on January 25.

“Soil testing and test piling are being carried out. This work along with approval of the design and project estimates from IIT-Delhi will be done in two months. Construction is slated to start after it,” UPSBCL chief project manager Ashesh Srivastava said. “A drone survey for the feasibility and alignment is already complete.”

Rajeev Tyagi, General Manager Projects, Noida Authority said the project is being jointly funded by the Noida Authority and the UP government. “Relevant clearances were taken from the UTTIPEC and the Irrigation and Flood Control, Delhi,” he said.

“The road will start from Mayur Vihar flyover near Chilla regulator and pass through Noida between Sectors 14, 14A, 15, 15A, 16, 18 and finally end at Noida-Greater Noida expressway near Mahamaya flyover. The road is expected to not just decongest Noida, but also reduce driving time to Delhi, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.”

WORK BEGINS FOR NEW CORRIDOR

Uttar Pradesh begins work after more than a five-year delay

Cost of project: H650 crore

Funding agency: 50% Noida Authority, 50% UP govt

Carriageway width: 6 lanes; 3 on each side

Length of elevated road : 5.50 km

Time of completion: 42 months

Start point : Chilla regulator, Mayur Vihar

End point: Mahamaya flyover, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway