Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Work begins for RS 650 crore elevated road corridor

Though the feasibility study was done in 2013, it was only in December last year that Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal gave sanction to the project.

Published: 02nd February 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru traffic

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Vandana Keelor
Express News Service

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation Ltd (UPSBCL) has started work on a much delayed 5.5 km-long elevated road project that aims at boosting connectivity in the National Capital Region. 
Once complete, the stretch from Mayur Vihar, Delhi to Mahamaya flyover, Noida will bring relief from long traffic snarls to commuters.

Heavy machines have already reached the
site for the project to begin| EXPRESS

The six-lane road will not only link Delhi with Noida, but also facilitate seamless connectivity from Delhi to Lucknow via Noida-Greater Noida, Yamuna and Lucknow expressways. The `650 crore project is expected to be completed in the next 42 months, officials said. 

The elevated stretch, which will be constructed on stilts over the Shahdara drain, is proposed to be linked with the Barapullah elevated stretch, to provide a seamless ride between AIIMS and Sarai Kale Khan in South Delhi to Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida. In addition, it will provide an option for constructing a ring road and bypass around Noida. 

Though the feasibility study was done in 2013, it was only in December last year that Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal gave sanction to the project. After remaining in limbo for the last seven years since its conceptualisation, UPSBCL engineers have started soil testing and test piling for the final design of the project. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had laid the foundation on January 25. 

“Soil testing and test piling are being carried out. This work along with approval of the design and project estimates from IIT-Delhi will be done in two months. Construction is slated to start after it,” UPSBCL chief project manager Ashesh Srivastava said. “A drone survey for the feasibility and alignment is already complete.”  

Rajeev Tyagi, General Manager Projects, Noida Authority said the project is being jointly funded by the Noida Authority and the UP government. “Relevant clearances were taken from the UTTIPEC and the Irrigation and Flood Control, Delhi,” he said. 

“The road will start from Mayur Vihar flyover near Chilla regulator and pass through Noida between Sectors 14, 14A, 15, 15A, 16, 18 and finally end at Noida-Greater Noida expressway near Mahamaya flyover. The road is expected to not just decongest Noida, but also reduce driving time to Delhi, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.” 

WORK BEGINS FOR NEW CORRIDOR 
Uttar Pradesh begins work after more than a five-year delay
Cost of project: H650 crore
Funding agency: 50% Noida Authority, 50% UP govt
Carriageway width: 6 lanes; 3 on each side
Length of elevated road : 5.50 km
Time of completion: 42 months
Start point :  Chilla regulator, Mayur Vihar
End point: Mahamaya flyover, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Extended corridor Noida corridor Delhi traffic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp