Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit exhorts party workers to ensure clean sweep in Lok Sabha elections

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress unit chief Sheila Dikshit exhorted party workers to work united in ensuring a clean sweep in all seven Parliamentary seats in the national capital. “The Congress workers of Delhi have entered the field unitedly to defeat the corrupt, casteist and communal forces in the Lok Sabha elections. The grass-root workers have always been the real strength of the Congress party,” Dikshit said at a workers’ convention organised by the party’s Adarsh Nagar District on Sunday.

AICC in-charge of Delhi PC Chacko, working presidents Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav and Rajesh Lilothia, former Delhi Minister Mangat Ram Singhal, chief spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee, Harishankar Gupta, Mukesh Goel, Chaman Lal Sharma and Chattar Singh were among the leaders who attended the convention at the community centre in Rani Bagh.

ALSO READ: Crack team under Sheila Dikshit gears up to reclaim lost political ground

The people are fed up with both the BJP’s corruption-ridden rule at the Centre and in the MCDs, and the inefficient and direction-less governance of the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, she claimed.

“The people of the country are now looking towards Congress president Rahul Gandhi to steer the Congress back to power with his dynamic leadership,” the former chief minister said. “We will all work unitedly to uproot the communal, anti-social and divisive forces from the country. The people of Delhi have made up their minds to sound the bugle to mark the end of the BJP government at the Centre, which thrives on ‘jumla’ and hollow promises.”

It is imperative for the Congress to come back to power to restore the rule of law in the country to save it from the dictatorial clutch of the Modi government, Dikshit said, adding that unity has always been the real strength of the Congress. “We are all foot soldiers who are striving hard to bring the Congress into power by uprooting destructive and anti-social elements such as the BJP and the AAP from power.”

ALSO READ: Delhi CM Kejriwal's personal touch to woo elderly voters in poll year

Dikshit claimed the people still fondly remember her government’s 15-year rule, which had made ‘unprecedented’ development works to give Delhi a distinct identity. “(But) The Kejriwal government destroyed the lives of the people in its four-year rule.”

Frontal attack