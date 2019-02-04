Home Cities Delhi

Congress will be unable to win seats in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal on Lok Sabha elections

The AAP also decided to field candidates on all parliamentary constituencies in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana in the general election. 

Published: 04th February 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted on Sunday that he was ready to leave all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi for the Congress, if the grand old party had the potential to wrest the seats on its own

But, he added, the Congress would not be able to do it. “If I would be sure that Congress can defeat BJP in Delhi, I would have given up all seven seats (Lok Sabha) for Congress... Congress cannot beat BJP in Delhi. Only AAP can defeat BJP in Delhi.” 

Incidentally, all seven Parliamentary seats in the national capital is with the BJP. Kejriwal also came out in support of regional parties on Sunday, saying only the smaller outfits can vanquish the ruling BJP in the general elections.

ALSO READ: Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit exhorts party workers to ensure clean sweep in Lok Sabha elections

“In West Bengal, only Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool can defeat the BJP (in 2019 Lok Sabha polls), not the Congress. In Uttar Pradesh too, only the Akhilesh Yadav-Mayawati alliance can defeat the BJP, but not the Congress. Similarly, only the DMK can defeat the BJP in Tamil Nadu,” Kejriwal said after the inauguration of various development works in Mustafabad area.

In January, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati had announced the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to the Lower House of Parliament. 

ALSO READ: Crack team under Sheila Dikshit gears up to reclaim lost political ground

The two regional parties had, in the process, snubbed the Congress as they left only four seats to other partners. The two parties decided not to field candidates at Amethi and Raebareli, seats represented by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia.

Similarly, the AAP also decided to field candidates on all parliamentary constituencies in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana in the general election. 

Kejriwal claimed the BJP would ruin the country and change the Constitution if the saffron party is voted to power in this year’s Lok Sabha polls.

ALSO READ: Delhi CM Kejriwal's personal touch to woo elderly voters in poll year

Prior to the address, Kejriwal inaugurated development works in 12 unauthorised colonies in Mustafabad. The development works will cost the public exchequer Rs 26 crore. 

Comes out in support of Mamata

Later, the AAP national convener claimed the Modi-Shah duo’s action is “completely bizarre and anti-democracy” after a CBI team reached  Kolkata Police Commissioner’s house in Salt Lake area.

“Few years back, Modi ji captured Anti- Corruption Branch of Del govt by sending paramilitary forces,” Kejriwal tweeted in support of Mamata.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Delhi Arvind Kejriwal Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha polls Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp