Congress will be unable to win seats in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal on Lok Sabha elections

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted on Sunday that he was ready to leave all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi for the Congress, if the grand old party had the potential to wrest the seats on its own

But, he added, the Congress would not be able to do it. “If I would be sure that Congress can defeat BJP in Delhi, I would have given up all seven seats (Lok Sabha) for Congress... Congress cannot beat BJP in Delhi. Only AAP can defeat BJP in Delhi.”

Incidentally, all seven Parliamentary seats in the national capital is with the BJP. Kejriwal also came out in support of regional parties on Sunday, saying only the smaller outfits can vanquish the ruling BJP in the general elections.

ALSO READ: Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit exhorts party workers to ensure clean sweep in Lok Sabha elections

“In West Bengal, only Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool can defeat the BJP (in 2019 Lok Sabha polls), not the Congress. In Uttar Pradesh too, only the Akhilesh Yadav-Mayawati alliance can defeat the BJP, but not the Congress. Similarly, only the DMK can defeat the BJP in Tamil Nadu,” Kejriwal said after the inauguration of various development works in Mustafabad area.

In January, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati had announced the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to the Lower House of Parliament.

ALSO READ: Crack team under Sheila Dikshit gears up to reclaim lost political ground

The two regional parties had, in the process, snubbed the Congress as they left only four seats to other partners. The two parties decided not to field candidates at Amethi and Raebareli, seats represented by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia.

Similarly, the AAP also decided to field candidates on all parliamentary constituencies in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana in the general election.

Kejriwal claimed the BJP would ruin the country and change the Constitution if the saffron party is voted to power in this year’s Lok Sabha polls.

ALSO READ: Delhi CM Kejriwal's personal touch to woo elderly voters in poll year

Prior to the address, Kejriwal inaugurated development works in 12 unauthorised colonies in Mustafabad. The development works will cost the public exchequer Rs 26 crore.

Comes out in support of Mamata

Later, the AAP national convener claimed the Modi-Shah duo’s action is “completely bizarre and anti-democracy” after a CBI team reached Kolkata Police Commissioner’s house in Salt Lake area.

“Few years back, Modi ji captured Anti- Corruption Branch of Del govt by sending paramilitary forces,” Kejriwal tweeted in support of Mamata.