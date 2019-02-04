Delhi slum dwellers complain AAP has cheated them: Union Minister Vijay Goel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union minister Vijay Goel Sunday launched his ‘Dhol Andolan’ against the AAP government in Delhi from a slum, alleging it was not allowing the Centre to work for people in Delhi.

“Slum dwellers complain they have been cheated and fooled by Kejriwal in four years. They have been forced to live under hellish conditions. This Dhol movement will reach all slums in Delhi to expose the AAP government,” he said.

Goel and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari have been collectively attacking the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in the run up to the general elections.

The senior BJP leader accused Chief Minister and Arvind Kejriwal with of obstructing the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

“Kejriwal is preventing the Modi government from working for welfare of Delhi people. We are telling slum dwellers how benefits of Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have been denied to them by the Kejriwal government,” he said.

The minister also said a survey will be conducted to expose the spread of drug addiction and gambling in slums of Delhi.

Addressing a gathering in Daya Basti, from where he launched the “movement”, the former Delhi BJP president gave ‘Kejriwal Bhagao, Delhi Bachao’ slogan and said people were not going to be fooled by AAP and they will answer it in elections.