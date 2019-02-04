Monitoring push to fight pollution

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With air pollution becoming a major problem in most cities, the Centre plans to triple the number of real-time air quality monitoring systems by 2024, and the network of monitoring stations will expand to several cities, especially Delhi.

A comprehensive air pollution monitoring system is important as curtailing pollution is among the ten visions announced by the Centre during the presentation of the interim budget. The vision talks of a clean and green India by 2030 that drives electric vehicles, with renewables becoming a major source of energy, bringing down import dependence and increasing energy security for the people.

There are 150 real-time air quality monitoring stations and 731 manual monitoring stations operational in 70 locations, and the plan is to have 450 real-time air quality monitoring stations and 1,500 manual monitoring stations by 2024.

The plan is part of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) launched last month. The NCAP is a time-bound national-level strategy for countrywide implementation to tackle increasing air pollution across the country in a comprehensive manner.

A tentative national-level target of 20-30 per cent reduction in concentrations of particulate matter PM2.5 and PM10 by 2024 has been proposed under the NCAP, taking 2017 as the base year for the comparison of concentrations.

With Delhi being one of the most polluted cities in the world, 48 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations have been installed here, and more are planned as part of a plan to get better data for taking mitigation measures.

According to the environment ministry, the Smart Cities programme will be used to launch the NCAP in the 43 smart cities on the list of the 102 non-attainment cities (a non-attainment area is considered to have air quality worse than the National Ambient Air Quality Standards).

City-specific action plans are being formulated for the 102 non-attainment cities identified for implementing mitigation measures under the NCAP.