Strong winds improve Delhi’s air quality

In the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida had ‘very poor’ air quality while Gurgaon and Noida reported ‘poor’ air quality. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There was a slight improvement in air quality in the national capital, thanks to winds catching up speed on Sunday. Delhi’s air quality had dipped to the ‘very poor’ category recently after the brief spell of rains came to an end.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall air quality index (AQI) of the city was at 291, which falls in the ‘poor’ category. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and between 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Sixteen areas recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, while 18 areas had ‘poor’ air quality.
The level of PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 145 and the PM10 level 227, the CPCB said.

In the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida had ‘very poor’ air quality while Gurgaon and Noida reported ‘poor’ air quality. 

Authorities said the improvement in air quality was due to a minor improvement in wind speed. The air quality would countinue to oscillate between ‘the poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories in the next three days.
According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), moderate foggy conditions due to radiation fog and subtle effect of drizzle is still persisting and not allowing air quality to improve.

“However, such conditions cannot get prolonged for long and AQI will start to improve faster after three days. There is a partial probability of occurrence of active western disturbance,” the 
SAFAR said.

Cloudy morning

Delhiites woke up to a cold and cloudy morning, with the maximum temperature settling at 19.9 degrees Celsius. The minimum was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius.

