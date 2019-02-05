'Alka Lamba wants to quit AAP, finding reasons after Kejriwal unfollowed her on Twitter'

Home Cities Delhi

The party's reaction came after Lamba on Sunday claimed that AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had unfollowed her on Twitter.

Delhi AAP MLA Alka Lamba. (File photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said that party MLA Alka Lamba wanted to quit the party and was finding reasons to do so.

She also expressed her displeasure to the AAP leadership, asking them to clear their stance on her position in the party.

Reacting, AAP spokesman Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the party has no intention to remove her. "She wants to leave the party and is finding reasons for the same.

"The party has no intention to remove her. It is very easy for a party to suspend people. We even took back people after suspension when we found that they have changed.

"You have to follow certain disciplines and decorum in the party or for that matter in any organisation," he added.

Regarding the "unfollowing" on Twitter, he said it was purely the Chief Minister's choice who he wants to follow.

In December, Lamba had claimed that the party had sought her resignation. She also said she had been removed from the WhatsApp groups. The party denied this.

