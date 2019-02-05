Home Cities Delhi

Cold weather persists in Delhi, two dozen trains running late

Also according to forecasts, parts of the city might see light rains and thunderstorms for a couple of days from Tuesday.

Published: 05th February 2019 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Trains

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Cold weather continued to persist in Delhi on Tuesday and a thick blanket of fog enveloped the national capital in the morning causing a dip in visibility and affecting the schedules of as many as two dozen trains.

The situation was grim for the homeless in the city who had to take shelter inside night shelters.

Delhi’s weather is set to remain partly cloudy on Tuesday with relative humidity at 88 per cent and average temperature at 13 degree Celsius, according to the weather department.

Also according to forecasts, parts of the city might see light rains and thunderstorms for a couple of days from Tuesday.

There was however relief from the thick blanket of smog that prevailed in the city on Monday. 

According to the System of  Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) the air quality in the national capital is hovering in the  “very poor” category range.

The concentration of major particle pollutants like Particulate Matter 10 (PM 10) is at 221 while PM 2.5 is at 127 which are under ‘moderate’ and ‘very poor’ respectively.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 306 on Tuesday.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

Among the 24 trains running late on Tuesday include Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Express, Howrah-New Delhi Duronto Express, Manduadih –New Delhi Shiv Ganga Express, Rewa-Anand Vihar Rewa Express, Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi trains Delhi weather

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp