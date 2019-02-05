Cold weather persists in Delhi, two dozen trains running late

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Cold weather continued to persist in Delhi on Tuesday and a thick blanket of fog enveloped the national capital in the morning causing a dip in visibility and affecting the schedules of as many as two dozen trains.

The situation was grim for the homeless in the city who had to take shelter inside night shelters.

Delhi’s weather is set to remain partly cloudy on Tuesday with relative humidity at 88 per cent and average temperature at 13 degree Celsius, according to the weather department.

Also according to forecasts, parts of the city might see light rains and thunderstorms for a couple of days from Tuesday.

There was however relief from the thick blanket of smog that prevailed in the city on Monday.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) the air quality in the national capital is hovering in the “very poor” category range.

The concentration of major particle pollutants like Particulate Matter 10 (PM 10) is at 221 while PM 2.5 is at 127 which are under ‘moderate’ and ‘very poor’ respectively.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 306 on Tuesday.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

Among the 24 trains running late on Tuesday include Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Express, Howrah-New Delhi Duronto Express, Manduadih –New Delhi Shiv Ganga Express, Rewa-Anand Vihar Rewa Express, Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express.