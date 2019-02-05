Providing the syntax for societal evolution through her work

Ayesha Singh By

Creativity and freedom sometimes reflect the two sides of polarity. Yet, in an intrinsic way, they are symbiotic. However you may look at it, one thing is for sure: innovation and autonomy form the bedrock of any advancing society. In light of that, what lies at its core is descent within dialogue. Understanding the true meaning and nature of that word becomes imperative then to understand the many cosmopolitan voices of 21st century India. To further the idea, a two-day international symposium titled ‘Creativity And Freedom’ is being presented by Rakhi Sarkar, Director CIMA gallery where men and women of letters will be giving these two concepts microscopic scrutiny.

This event is being held in association with Ashoka University and IIC, and will take place on February 5 and 6. Panelists will come together to create synergy within open dialogue to show their commitment to freedom and creativity. People such as Nicholas Coleridge, Chairman of Victoria and Albert Museum, London, Gopal Krishna Gandhi, civil servant and author, Suman Mukhopadhyay, a noted and filmmaker are some of the people partaking in this symposium. “An important part is the session on Reimaging Museums in today’s global context. This session has some of the biggest curators from across the world,” says Sarkar, adding, “The session on cinema is also going to be very pertinent in today’s digital age. Titled ‘Is the Big Screen Dead’, it has Italian film director Sergio Scapagnini and Aparna Sen among the panelists.”

The idea behind every session is precisely to be an agent of change. And change can be brought in only when people are allowed to talk and have varying or opposing opinions. “Freedom in its true sense means allowing different voices, dissenting opinions. Dissent is the absolute hallmark of a liberal society. Creativity can never exist if such freedom is not allowed. People like Steve Jobs, Bill Gates have proven to the world that innovation means being different, taking risks, and even entailing some sort of creative chaos,” says Sarkar.

The symposium doesn’t end with the culmination of this two-day programme. Further to it, special projects will take the conversation, within and outside the government, forward. This will be by collaterally embracing inclusiveness of India’s multi-disciplinary mould that casts stories of interdependence. “India is already pretty inclusive. Especially in today’s digital age, more and more segments of society are getting exposed to the changes within the fabric of our ever-evolving culture. And creativity and freedom are at the centre of all this,” she says.

February 5-6, from 10 am to 7 pm, at India International Centre. Free entry.