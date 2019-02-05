Home Cities Delhi

Yamuna river cleaning: Uttar Pradesh authorities’ response ‘highly unsatisfactory’, says NGT panel

NGT chairperson Justice A K Goel had set up the committee in July to monitor the cleaning of the river.

Published: 05th February 2019 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Yamuna River (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to monitor cleaning of river Yamuna has regretted that the response of the Uttar Pradesh authorities in this regard has been “highly unsatisfactory”.

NGT chairperson Justice A K Goel had set up the committee in July to monitor the cleaning of the river. The panel comprises former Delhi chief secretary Shailaja Chandra and retired expert member B S Sajwan.
The monitoring committee said with “utmost regret” that the response of Uttar Pradesh from the time the order dated July 26 was passed by the tribunal has been “highly unsatisfactory” despite repeated letters to the state chief secretary, followed up by phone calls to his office.

“The secretary of environment and forests department, UP, was told over phone on two occasions what was needed (to be done to clean up the Yamuna),” the monitoring committee said in its report submitted to the National Green Tribunal.’     

“The monitoring committee for the state was constituted only on October 17 comprising serving engineers which not only creates a conflict of interest but is contrary to the orders of the tribunal which had ordered constitution of a full-time monitoring committee,” it said.

When Uttar Pradesh submitted maps delineating the floodplains, it was found that a vast area is under litigation between the government of UP and DDA and over 200 cultivators.

Official apathy revealed

It has been found that a vast area of the floodplains is under litigation between the government of UP and DDA and over 200 cultivators and has been in the lower court for over 25 years. Neither authority seemed interested in the matter, the panel said.

