Waterbird numbers up threefold at Sultanpur

SHAGUN KAPIL

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In news that will bring cheer to birders and wildlife activists, a census at Sultanpur National Park in the National Capital Region has recorded a nearly 185 per cent increase in the number of waterbirds this year.From 3,825 in the 2018 census, the number has increased to 10,844 in 2019.

The Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) 2019, the largest international volunteer-based waterbird census in Asia, which records the status of important wetland habitats and waterbird diversity, was conducted at Sultanpur National Park (SNP) on January 17.

However, last year it was conducted in the first week of March, and the numbers could have been low because of the delay as migratory birds fly off by then.

The park, located in Gurugram, is among the important bird and biodiversity areas in the country. It also saw an increase in the diversity of birds, as the number of species has increased from 46 last year to 48 this year.

Ecologists involved in the exercise said that the site received a good amount of rainfall and efforts to conserve the wetland habitat of the park by wildlife authorities had attracted larger numbers of migratory waterbirds in comparison to previous years.

Out of the total, 27 were resident species and 21 were migratory birds, including six species listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as threatened birds. Among the birds recorded were Purple Swamphen, Common Moorhen, Graylag Geese, Northern Shoveler, Northern Pintail, Black-headed Ibis, Painted Stork, Ferruginous Duck, Little Cormorant, Eurasian Coot, and Spotted Redshank.

In Delhi-NCR, the yearly survey covered seven wetlands—Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Surajpur wetland, Najafgarh lake and drain, river Yamuna, Sanjay lake, National Zoological Park (Delhi Zoo), and Sultanpur National Park.

Besides Sultanpur, in four of these wetlands the number of waterbirds has increased substantially. While the winged population nearly doubled from 1,920 in 2018 to 3,034 this time at Surajpur wetland, the number at Yamuna river increased to 1,267, from 594 last year.

At Okhla sanctuary, against 6,183 birds recorded in 2017, 12,212 were found this time, and Delhi Zoo saw an increase from 639 to 808.Najafgarh Jheel, however, saw a dip from 3,091 birds to 1,679, as per census data.

“Many wetlands in Delhi-NCR have disappeared, and existing wetlands are getting degraded due to increasing biotic pressure, global climate change impact and high demand for water-based natural resources. There is an urgent need to conserve them,” said T K Roy, Delhi coordinator of the census, 2019.

Simultaneous census in 27 countries

The Asian Waterbird Census 2019, conducted by Wetlands International South Asia, was carried out simultaneously in 27 countries across Asia and Australasia, including India, from January 5 to 20.