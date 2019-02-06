Home Cities Delhi

5-year-old successfully undergoes complex heart operation 

The surgery was highly risky as the baby’s heart was just below the chest bone. The doctors said that they did a bypass by cannulating the groin blood vessels for the first time.

Published: 06th February 2019 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

By SHAGUN KAPIL
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A five-year-old child from Myanmar was successfully treated for a complex congenital heart disease in an 8-10 hour surgery at a city hospital here. 

Baby Moe had a big hole in his heart with a leaking valve on the left side of the heart since the time of his birth, due to which he couldn’t breathe properly. His heart had also expanded to nearly two-and-a-half times the normal size because of the issue. While the leaking valve was treated two-and-a-half years ago at a private hospital in the city, in September 2018, he suffered from high fever again because of an infection on the mitral valve and high pressure in the lungs.  

Explaining Moe’s condition, Dr Muthu Jothi, Senior Consultant, Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, said, “When Moe came to our hospital in December last year his heart was grossly enlarged. Right side of the heart was also dilated and there was a leakage. When this happens whatever blood goes to the left ventricle, which is the main pumping chamber, comes back to the left atrium and lungs. Due to this, the pressure in his lungs was very high. In normal cases, pressure in lungs is just 1/5th of the body pressure,” Dr Jothi added.              

The surgery was highly risky as the baby’s heart was just below the chest bone. The doctors said that they did a bypass by cannulating the groin blood vessels for the first time.

“The baby was connected to the heart-lung machine to reduce the size of the heart and to open the chest. But, to our surprise, the heart was still badly stuck to the back of the chest bone and it took us almost two hours just to open the chest...” he said.  The child’s condition has improved and he is responding well to the treatment course, the doctor added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
heart operation 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp