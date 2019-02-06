5-year-old successfully undergoes complex heart operation 

SHAGUN KAPIL By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A five-year-old child from Myanmar was successfully treated for a complex congenital heart disease in an 8-10 hour surgery at a city hospital here.

Baby Moe had a big hole in his heart with a leaking valve on the left side of the heart since the time of his birth, due to which he couldn’t breathe properly. His heart had also expanded to nearly two-and-a-half times the normal size because of the issue. While the leaking valve was treated two-and-a-half years ago at a private hospital in the city, in September 2018, he suffered from high fever again because of an infection on the mitral valve and high pressure in the lungs.

Explaining Moe’s condition, Dr Muthu Jothi, Senior Consultant, Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, said, “When Moe came to our hospital in December last year his heart was grossly enlarged. Right side of the heart was also dilated and there was a leakage. When this happens whatever blood goes to the left ventricle, which is the main pumping chamber, comes back to the left atrium and lungs. Due to this, the pressure in his lungs was very high. In normal cases, pressure in lungs is just 1/5th of the body pressure,” Dr Jothi added.

The surgery was highly risky as the baby’s heart was just below the chest bone. The doctors said that they did a bypass by cannulating the groin blood vessels for the first time.

“The baby was connected to the heart-lung machine to reduce the size of the heart and to open the chest. But, to our surprise, the heart was still badly stuck to the back of the chest bone and it took us almost two hours just to open the chest...” he said. The child’s condition has improved and he is responding well to the treatment course, the doctor added.