A celebratory show of contemporary art works 

To celebrate 20 years of its operation, Creativity Art Gallery at Hauz Khas Village is playing host to a group show of modern contemporary art by 25 artists from across the country. 

Titled Celebrations, this one is not a curated exhibition. “Perhaps we have grown too accustomed to think about every show as a curated one.

It is important to understand that shows can be held without the need for a so called concept or theme,” says Shekhar Jhamb director, Creativity Art Gallery. “Art by the virtue of its nature is open to interpretation, and does not need any unnecessary justification. If there is a show of a large number of artists — that is focused simply on sales — why not just say so,” he opines. Quite a justification that is! But curated or not, the show depicts brilliant works of art that not just sends across a happy message but soothe your senses too. “It is a celebratory get together of like-minded artists. There is no underlying theme, except for the celebration of life,” says Jhamb.  

Significantly, the participating artists are those who have very seriously and diligently sustained their art despite the many fluctuations and the ‘shenanigans’ of the art market. The noted names include Tijender Kanda, Dileep Sharma, Tanuja Rane, George Martin and  Farhad Hussain
Farhad’s works are based on the realities of human relationships and their subtle complexities. There are multiple human figures in each of his works, but each figure is an integral part of the whole — each has a personality of its own which nurtures the narrative. 

Similarly, George Martin’s works are a spectrum of rich colours. He represents modern urban life giving a magical view of the world around us. He doesn’t limit himself to any colour or form and is able to merge multiple cultures on a single canvas. 

Mumbai-based Tanuja Rane works on small format while as an artist Dileep Sharma is the  sole protagonist of his own narratives, although the protagonist might necessarily be like him at all! The show is on till February 20. 

