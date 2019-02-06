Amit GT’s collection at Playground anniversary

By Express News Service

An exclusive preview of designer Amit GT’s latest collection was held at JW Marriott Hotel, Aerocity to mark the completion of one year of its premier restaurant Playground. Inspired by the ancient oriental scrolls depicting water lilies and birds, this collection is meant for brides looking for gowns and lehengas to wear them at destination weddings or cocktails in opulent locations.

The collection was shown in an elegant and glamorous fashion evening where food was curated to be in sync with the theme by hotel’s executive chef Vivek Bhatt at Playground. “Playground is known for promoting cocktails, delicious food and fashion and such soirees give us an opportunity to keep curating distinctive occasions,” said hotel’s general manager Nitesh Gandhi.

Among those present were socialites Preeti Ghai, Atul Wassan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ramneek Pantal, Vandy Mehra and AD Singh.