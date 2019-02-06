Home Cities Delhi

BMW X4 boasts a solid sporty stance

Locally produced at BMW’s Chennai facility, the BMW X4 boasts a solid sporty stance and gets a rather large signature kidney grille flanked by clear lens fully adaptive LED headlights.

Published: 06th February 2019 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

By PRAVEEN RAJA
Express News Service

Locally produced at BMW’s Chennai facility, the BMW X4 boasts a solid sporty stance and gets a rather large signature kidney grille flanked by clear lens fully adaptive LED headlights. The styling is sharp thanks to the pronounced character lines which give it a dynamic appeal. It also gets a coupe-style roofline that dips towards the rear which adds to its distinctive look. Finishing off the exterior package are the twin exhaust pipes, low roof spoiler and large 19-inch alloy wheels. The cabin carries that quintessential BMW vibe with a clear driver-centric focus. 

Powering the X4 is a choice of petrol and diesel engines. The 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder diesel engine offers 265 hp of power and a maximum torque of 620 Nm that allows the X4 to go from 0-100 kmph in just 6.0 seconds. The 2.0-litre, 4-clyinder diesel unit delivers 190 hp and 400 Nm of torque and allows the X4 to do the 0-100 kmph dash in 8.0 seconds. For petrol lovers, the engine of choice is the 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder petrol unit that delivers 252 hp and 350 Nm of torque and it can take the X4 for 0-100 kmph in 6.3 seconds. All the engines are paired with an 8-speed steptronic automatic transmission.

The X4 also benefits from BMW’s XDrive all-wheel-drive technology that distributes engine power between the front and rear axles depending on the driving conditions. On the safety front, the X4 gets ABS, EBD, automatic differential brakes, dynamic traction control, hill start assist and hill descent control.
Pricing starts from `60.60 lakh.

In a nutshell
BMW’s sharply designed latest coupe-SUV comes with XDrive 
all-wheel-drive technology

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp