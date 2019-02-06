PRAVEEN RAJA By

Express News Service

Locally produced at BMW’s Chennai facility, the BMW X4 boasts a solid sporty stance and gets a rather large signature kidney grille flanked by clear lens fully adaptive LED headlights. The styling is sharp thanks to the pronounced character lines which give it a dynamic appeal. It also gets a coupe-style roofline that dips towards the rear which adds to its distinctive look. Finishing off the exterior package are the twin exhaust pipes, low roof spoiler and large 19-inch alloy wheels. The cabin carries that quintessential BMW vibe with a clear driver-centric focus.

Powering the X4 is a choice of petrol and diesel engines. The 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder diesel engine offers 265 hp of power and a maximum torque of 620 Nm that allows the X4 to go from 0-100 kmph in just 6.0 seconds. The 2.0-litre, 4-clyinder diesel unit delivers 190 hp and 400 Nm of torque and allows the X4 to do the 0-100 kmph dash in 8.0 seconds. For petrol lovers, the engine of choice is the 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder petrol unit that delivers 252 hp and 350 Nm of torque and it can take the X4 for 0-100 kmph in 6.3 seconds. All the engines are paired with an 8-speed steptronic automatic transmission.

The X4 also benefits from BMW’s XDrive all-wheel-drive technology that distributes engine power between the front and rear axles depending on the driving conditions. On the safety front, the X4 gets ABS, EBD, automatic differential brakes, dynamic traction control, hill start assist and hill descent control.

Pricing starts from `60.60 lakh.

In a nutshell

BMW’s sharply designed latest coupe-SUV comes with XDrive

all-wheel-drive technology