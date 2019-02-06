Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Travel agent held for harassing Belgian tourist

According to police, the woman was harassed last year in December, after which, the victim informed the Belgian embassy about the incident.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested a 30-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly harassing a Belgian tourist after which she left the national capital within a day.

The accused, identified as Imran Latha, was arrested from Delhi's east Vinod Nagar. However, he originally hails from Khayyam Chowk in Srinagar.

After the investigation, police learned that the accused is a travel agent, who also owns a shop in NDMC market in the outer circle of Connaught Place. Imran along with his brother made a plan to trap the Belgian national.

They both interacted with her and cheated her by selling a cheap hotel package and made her believe that her original booking was cancelled because of protests near the hotel, police said. Police have registered an FIR in the case under Delhi Prevention of Touting and Malpractices Act and 420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Imran is being interrogated to find out the whereabouts of two touts who brought the Belgian national to their shop in an auto.

