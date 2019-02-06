‘Dry chat’ worth Rs 12 crore seized at IGI airport

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The customs department on Tuesday seized 600 kilogram of psychotropic substance ‘Dry Chat’ that was smuggled from Ethiopia, according to an official statement.

Dry Chat is a banned substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Tuesday’s seizurewas the biggest in the country, a customs official said.

The haul was seized from the air cargo (import) terminal at Delhi airport and three persons, including two Somali refugees, have been arrested in the case, it said.

Acting on inputs, a team of the Air Cargo Commissionerate (ACC), Import, seized three consignments of the substance which had come from Ethiopia recently and were mis-declared as green tea. They were awaiting clearance from the customs authorities. The value of the haul is about Rs 12 crore.

Simultaneously, concerted efforts were made to apprehend those involved, the statement said. A customs freight forwarder, who appeared to be the main facilitator of the clearance, was apprehended.

“However, his questioning further led to the disclosure of the details of two suspected foreign nationals involved from Ethiopia,” the department’s statement said.