Home Cities Delhi

‘Dry chat’ worth Rs 12 crore seized at IGI airport

The customs department on Tuesday seized 600 kilogram of psychotropic substance  ‘Dry Chat’  that was smuggled from Ethiopia, according to an official statement.

Published: 06th February 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

drugs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The customs department on Tuesday seized 600 kilogram of psychotropic substance  ‘Dry Chat’  that was smuggled from Ethiopia, according to an official statement.

Dry Chat is a banned substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.
Tuesday’s seizurewas the biggest in the country, a customs official said.

The haul was seized from the air cargo (import) terminal at Delhi airport and three persons, including two Somali refugees, have been arrested in the case, it said.

Acting on inputs, a team of the Air Cargo Commissionerate (ACC), Import, seized three consignments of the substance which had come from Ethiopia recently and were mis-declared as green tea. They were awaiting clearance from the customs authorities. The value of the haul is about Rs 12 crore.

Simultaneously, concerted efforts were made to apprehend those involved, the statement said. A customs freight forwarder, who appeared to be the main facilitator of the clearance, was apprehended.
“However, his questioning further led to the disclosure of the details of two suspected foreign nationals involved from Ethiopia,” the department’s statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dry Chat Delhi airport drug

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp