ED sent notice for response on ‘lobbyist’ plea against action

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s response on a plea by alleged lobbyist Deepak Talwar challenging his detention by Indian agencies after he was deported from the UAE last week in connection with a money laundering case.

The ED has alleged that Talwar, who is in its custody, acted as middleman in negotiations to favour foreign private airlines causing a loss to national carrier Air India.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal issued a notice to the ED and directed it to file a response to the petition by February 11. The court listed the matter for February 12.

In his habeas corpus petition, Talwar claimed that his arrest and custody from January 30 onwards was illegal and affirmative orders are needed to secure his personal life and liberty. He alleged that his fundamental rights have been grossly violated.

“He has been illegally picked up from a foreign country and brought to India without initiating any extradition proceedings despite the fact that there exists an extradition treaty,” the petition said. Standing counsel Amit Mahajan, who respresented the ED, sought time to respond to the plea.