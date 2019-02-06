Home Cities Delhi

Eminent personalities release ‘poll manifesto’  

A group of eminent personalities on Tuesday released the ‘Reclaiming the Republic’ document here calling it a manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 06th February 2019

(L-R) Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav, Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan and Justice AP Shah released the manifesto at the Press Club on Tuesday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of eminent personalities on Tuesday released the ‘Reclaiming the Republic’ document here calling it a manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Chairman of the committee, retired Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Justice AP Shah said that the country was no longer celebrating unity in diversity. “Instead, our loyalty to our country is being tested on new grounds like sloganeering and flag raising. If one holds views that are contrary to people in power, they are being arrested in the middle of the night or shot dead,” he said.

Calling for reforms towards ensuring social security for workers, Professor Prabhat Patnaik said, “We need a system where there is fixed employment and social security. To do this, we have options like inheritance tax and wealth tax. We can generate enough money through these schemes to implement the fixed employment and fixed minimum wage for all.”

The group also launched a website where they have detailed how reforms in all sectors could be implemented.  “We need the introduction of an anti-discrimination law and the formation of an equal opportunity commission... The law will give them a platform to voice their grievances ...” bureaucrat-turned-activist Harsh Mander said.

The convenor of the committee and noted Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan stressed on the need of judicial reforms. 

“There must be more transparency in the judiciary. Also, we have suggested that the listing of cases in courts be handled by law management people. Apart from this, there is need for reformation electoral process. The Election Commission must have more powers and should be independent of the government and also expenditure of candidates and parties during elections must be put in check,” he said.

