Food minister bats for PDS at doorstep

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Making a pitch for the door-step-delivery of PDS rations, Delhi food minister Imran Hussain wrote to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan stating that the concept should be implemented across the country.

The AAP government, which claims that the scheme was its concept, has been at loggerheads with Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on many occasions regarding the implementation of the scheme.

In a letter, Hussain argued that this scheme cuts any scope of corruption in the delivery of food to the BPL families. He also sought the transfer of food commissioner of Delhi. “The Cabinet had decided to implement the door step delivery of ration system. However, despite the Cabinet decision and a number of directions, the Commissioner, Food and Civil Supplies Department, has deliberately not taken any step to implement it,” Hussain said in the letter.

He added that a trial run of the ePoS system during January-March 2018 had exposed several “serious irregularities and shortcomings” such as ration on fake cards, biometric authentication failure and multiple OTPs generated for fraudulent pilferage of ration.

“May I, therefore, request you to consider implementing the ePoS enabled door step delivery of ration throughout India,” Hussain wrote to the Union Minister.