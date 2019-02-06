Home Cities Delhi

In Dwarka, illegal motor vehicle service unit closed

The tribunal’s order came after taking note of a letter by Bijwasan MLA Colonel Devinder Sehrawat.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has informed the National Green Tribunal that an illegal motor vehicle sale and service unit, being run in residential area of Dwarka’s Dhool Siras village, has been shut down.

The SDMC told the tribunal that action against the unit was initiated and the premises have been vacated.
“Vide order dated November 28, 2018, SDMC was required to furnish a report in the matter. Accordingly, a report has been received by e-mail dated January 29, 2019 to the effect that prosecution has been initiated and the premises have been vacated. Illegal activities have been stopped. In view of above, no further order appears to be necessary,” the tribunal noted.        

