Metro line proposed from Greater Noida to Jewar

Vandana Keelor By

Express News Service

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is all set to approve a Techno Economic Feasibility Report (TEFR) for a proposed 29 km Metro link between Greater Noida and the sanctioned international airport at Jewar, YIEDA officials said on Tuesday.

The TEFR, along with a Detailed Project Report (DPR), is being prepared by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The corporation is in the process of completing surveys and traffic studies to ascertain the line’s feasibility.

YEIDA officials said DMRC’s the report is expected within a week.

“The proposed line would be connected with the recently-launched Aqua line that runs between Noida and Greater Noida to provide seamless connectivity between Jewar International Airport and Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region). The proposed corridor will be elevated and run parallel in the green belt along the Yamuna Expressway. It will originate at the zero point of the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida at Pari Chowk and will run up to the proposed airport in Jewar.

“The proposed line is expected to not only provide a fast link between the two townships of Greater Noida and YEIDA but will also bring these places closer to the national capital by boosting connectivity,” said Arunvir Singh, Chief Executive Officer, YEIDA. “Once we receive the TEFR from DMRC, we will present the report for acceptance in our next board meeting in March. Thereafter, the proposal will be forwarded to Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC), a state-owned company for putting into place a funding pattern for the proposed project and for approvals from the state government,” he explained.

Singh further said that once the TEFR is in place, the number of stations, alignment, cost, etc will be defined. “Considering the sanctioned international airport will be in place by 2023, the plan is to have the Metro line ready to cater to the airport passengers. As per our studies, the Metro is likely to ferry more than 50k passengers daily,” he said “Later there is also a plan to connect the Jewar Airport with Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport through a direct Metro link,” he added.

The corridor was first proposed in February 2014 and again in June 2015. In June 2016, DMRC had told YEIDA that it was too early to prepare a TEFR f and suggested it be done after five years. While in June 2015 the track was proposed to go up to Jewar, In October 2015 YEIDA changed the route. In July last year YEIDA decided to extend this track by an additional 9 km up to Jewar.

