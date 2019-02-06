Not resigning despite many reasons to do so: Alka Lamba

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party leader Alka Lamba took a swipe at her detractors on Tuesday, claiming that she would not resign from the party even though there were several reasons to do it.

The statement came after the AAP claimed Lamba wanted to quit the party and was finding reasons to do so.

Lamba told this newspaper that since December 21, she was been sidelined by her seniors without any fault of hers. Although Lamba was not a confidant of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, she was one of the prominent AAP voices as she defended the party on numerous issues.

In December, the Chandni Chowk MLA had said the AAP sought her resignation after a controversy broke out over a resolution demanding that the Bharat Ratna of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi be withdrawn. Lamba had opposed the move, stating that the late PM had made many contributions to the nation.

Rumours about her resignation gained traction after Lamba tweeted on Sunday that she was removed from all AAP official WhatsApp groups and Kejriwal unfollowed her.

“If your leader does not trust you, then this sends a wrong message to the party workers. It makes the organisation weak. Since December 21, I have been removed from the internal party groups, I want to know what is my fault? Why am I being treated like this?” Lamba told this newspaper.

“The chief minister should respect his MLAs. I have heard in a meeting that he called out an MLA ‘tucche’ (insignificant). I want the leadership to clear its stand. I will not resign from the party,” Lamba said. “I will go to my constituency, meet the people, sit at office and do official work for my people and not for the party.”

According to Lamba, it has been about two months that the party was treating her differently. “What the party spokesperson is saying that ‘I am trying to find a reason to leave the party’. Let me tell you that we are associated with organisation despite many reasons (to quit),” she asserted.

She claimed the AAP was in touch with the Congress for a possible alliance.“Three months ago, we were asked that whoever has cordial relationship with the Congress members should start working on alliance strategies.”

Later, AAP spokesman Saurabh Bhardwaj asserted the party has no intention to remove Lamba. “It is very easy for a party to suspend people. We even took back people after suspension when we found that they have changed. You have to follow certain disciplines and decorum in the party or for that matter in any organisation,” he added.