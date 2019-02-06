Home Cities Delhi

Remove bunds blocking water: HC to Haryana

The Jal Board sought time from the high court following which it was given a March 13 deadline to submit its affidavit . 

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court asked the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana to remove the bunds that were blocking flow of clean water into the Yamuna and was leading to an increase in pollution levels in Delhi’s water supply.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) had submitted that if urgent steps are not taken to remove the bunds, it would adversely affect the water supply in central Delhi, including the Lutyens zone. Haryana has to release 719 cusecs of water daily into Munak canal and 330 cusecs daily in Delhi Sub Branch Canal.

In its affidavit, the Haryana government said the bunds were put up in DD-8 canal to ensure that pollution from it does not flow into the Yamuna. The Khattar government rejected Delhi’s allegations that the water supply was getting more polluted due to the bunds.

Haryana submitted that of the 1,000 Million Gallons per Day (MGD) water requirement of Delhi, 500 MGD good quality raw water is supplied through canals and 440 MGD is sourced from the Ganga and tubewells. Only the remaining 60 MGD water which is sourced directly from the Yamuna would contain high levels of ammonia, it said in its affidavit.

Delhi was the largest contributor to pollution in the Yamuna, the Khattar government claimed.
