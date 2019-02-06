Home Cities Delhi

Sheila Dikshit banks on people to bring Congress back at helm in capital

Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit Tuesday claimed that the people want to bring back the Congress to power for good governance and development.

By Express News Service

The former chief minister said if the Congress workers put up a united show before the Opposition parties, the party will “sweep” the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi by winning all seven Parliamentary seats.
 “People of Delhi now want change as they neither want the BJP nor the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in power. These parties have only ruined the lives of the people in the past four years,” Dikshit said at a party workers meeting in Chandni Chowk area in central Delhi.

The veteran leader said her doors were always open for party workers and lauded them as “the Congress’ backbone”.

“If the party workers of Delhi work like a solid unit, no force can prevent us from sweeping the elections and winning all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital,” she claimed.

Under the presidentship of Dikshit, the Congress has seen a surge of excitement among workers as the three-time Delhi chief minister has put a bold step forward by stating the Delhi Congress was capable of fighting the Lok Sabha elections without any alliance with the AAP.

Dikshit has been appealing to the electorate to bring back the Congress to power, saying only it can provide “good governance and stability” while attacking the BJP and AAP over their alleged failures

Sheila Dikshit

