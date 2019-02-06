Taapsee wraps up Mission Mangal

By Express News Service

Taapsee Pannu has finished shooting for director Jagan Shakti’s upcoming film, Mission Mangal. The fact-based space drama also stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi. Taapsee’s character in the film, Kritika Aggarwal, is a Navigation and Communication expert working on the 2013 Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM).

Sharing a picture from the sets, Taapsee wrote, “End of another beautiful journey..... Mission Mangal comes to an end for ‘Kritika Aggarwal’. Every film comes and goes like a teacher of sorts, this one gave a true demo of what is the magic of teamwork. With such wonderful actors together in one frame it was truly an experience to treasure and cherish. This August 15 will be the celebration of this super power called India.”

Mission Mangal tells the story of the group of ISRO scientists who successfully executed India’s first interplanetary space expedition. The film is co-produced by Cape of Good Films and Fox Star Studios. Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Mulk and Manmarziyaan.