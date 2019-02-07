2 held for attack on women’s panel chief

CHANDIGARH: Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati was attacked by miscreants on Wednesday. Her SUV was chased on the NH 1 between Murthal and Panipat on way to Chandigarh. Two of the men have been arrested. Gulati is handling a couple of high-profile cases pertaining to inter-caste marriages. “In one of these two cases, some persons had earlier threatened me and some of my staff members,” she said. After Gulati and her son stopped to eat the five miscreants began chasing the car. One of the cars tried to hit the escort vehicle and the other car tried to hit Gulati’s SUV.
