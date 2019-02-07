Home Cities Delhi

Brace up for march against lack of jobs in Delhi

About 30,000 youths from across the country have assembled in the national capital to protest against the lack of jobs for them.

Published: 07th February 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  About 30,000 youths from across the country have assembled in the national capital to protest against the lack of jobs for them. The young men and women on Thursday will participate in the Young India Adhikar March from Red Fort to Jantar Mantar. The protesters have invited Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Arun Jaitley to the march, and said they would reserve a seat for Goyal.

Also, students’ unions from JNU, Panjab University, FTII, AMU, Allahabad University — who have been at the forefront of the protests against the crackdown of the NDA government — will walk in the march to Parliament Street. 

Some of their immediate demands are that the Centre spends at least 10% of GDP on education, and stops the policy of school closure, seat-cut, fund-cut, fee-hike and reservation-cut in higher education. Ending gender discriminatory rules, ensuring girls hostel and effective anti-sexual harassment cells as well as safeguarding academic freedom and freedom of expression in campuses are among their other demands.
Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav has extended support to the march. 

“There is a challenge for young India. Across the country, the people talk of challenges regarding jobs but the government says ‘everything is fine’. A CMIE research says over the past one year, there has been a reduction of over 1.10 crore jobs. Government is still in denial. Even the government’s own institutions say that there is 6 per cent open unemployment,” he said. “Jaitley says there would be demonstrations if there was such widespread unemployment. So, now is the time for us to show the government our discontent.”

