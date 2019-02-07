Congress, BJP spar after hoardings pulled down by NDMC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday pulled down hoardings with pictures of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra near the party headquarters, this correspondent spotted several BJP hoardings dotting public places near the party’s head office on Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg,near ITO.

The NDMC, which caters to civic affairs at Lutyens Zone in central Delhi, removed the Congress hoardings claiming that they hadn’t been put up in keeping with the laid down procedure.

Recently made the party’s in-charge in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka visited the Congress’ Akbar Road office on Wednesday and met party workers.

A war of words soon broke out between the two parties, as one of the hoardings that were pulled down featured Priyanka’s businessman husband Robert Vadra, who appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.

a BJP hoarding near its office on Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg that was left untouched | Shekhar Yadav AND Parveen Negi

“Posters of two criminals have been put up in front of Congress office. Both of them are out on bail. While Criminal No.1 Rahul Gandhi is out in the National Herald Case, Criminal No. 2 Robert Vadra appeared before the ED today in connection with a money laundering case,” BJP spokesman Sambit Patra said.

The BJP hoardings were left untouched in an area, which comes within the ambit of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The Congress said the law of the land should apply for all. “We accept that an overzealous Congress worker may have put up the hoardings where they shouldn’t have been. But the rules should apply to all. The NDMC should also act against other parties, instead of selectively targeting the Congress,” Rajesh Lilothia , working president of the Delhi Congress, said.

“A team from our enforcement department removed the hoardings, as the party did not seek our permission. This is part of our routine work and one shouldn’t see it as favouring a particular political party,” MS Sherawat, spokesman,NDMC, said.Officials in the north civic body said that the corporation issues licences to contractors, who pay a fee to the agency in exchange for using public spaces for advertisement.

“Our contractors can take orders from anyone and put up hoardings in public spaces where it’s allowed. However, we do act if our enforcement department finds any misuse of public property. Fixing hoardings on roundabouts or near red lights isn’t allowed in line with a Supreme Court order,” an official of North MCD said.