FIR against Uphaar fire accused for hiding cases

NEW DELHI: The police on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that an FIR has been filed against real estate baron Sushil Ansal, convicted for the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire incident, for not disclosing the criminal cases pending against him when he applied for passport in 2013. The blaze had claimed 59 lives.

The Delhi Police also told the court that apart from Ansal, the other accused include the three policemen, two of whom retired in 2014. The officers are alleged to have given a favourable verification report, despite pending criminal cases, which led to issuance of the travel document to him, the court was told.

The submissions by the police were made in an affidavit placed before Justice Najmi Waziri, who had, on December 17, directed the agency to file an FIR against the officers who gave Ansal a favourable verification report in 2013. The court directed the police to file a status report within four weeks regarding its investigation in the latest FIR, registered on January 17, and listed the matter for further hearing on March 5.

The court also perused a report filed by the Centre on how Ansal’s passport application in 2018 was moved from pre-police verification status to post-police verification, and said there were some “anomalies” there.With agency inputs