Home Cities Delhi

FIR against Uphaar fire accused for hiding cases

The Delhi Police also told the court that apart from Ansal, the other accused include the three policemen, two of whom retired in 2014.

Published: 07th February 2019 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The police on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that an FIR has been filed against real estate baron Sushil Ansal, convicted for the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire incident, for not disclosing the criminal cases pending against him when he applied for passport in 2013. The blaze had claimed 59 lives.

The Delhi Police also told the court that apart from Ansal, the other accused include the three policemen, two of whom retired in 2014. The officers are alleged to have given a favourable verification report, despite pending criminal cases, which led to issuance of the travel document to him, the court was told.

The submissions by the police were made in an affidavit placed before Justice Najmi Waziri, who had, on December 17, directed the agency to file an FIR against the officers who gave Ansal a favourable verification report in 2013. The court directed the police to file a status report within four weeks regarding its investigation in the latest FIR, registered on January 17, and listed the matter for further hearing on March 5.

The court also perused a report filed by the Centre on how Ansal’s passport application in 2018 was moved from pre-police verification status to post-police verification, and said there were some “anomalies” there.With agency inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp