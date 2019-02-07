Delhi Government flayed for Kanhaiya case delay

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday gave a tongue-lashing to Delhi government for its delay in granting requisite sanctions to prosecute former JNU students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in a 2016 sedition case, saying government can’t sit on the file indefinitely.Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat was critical of the government’s approach in the matter and directed Delhi Police to ask the authorities concerned to expedite the process in granting sanctions to prosecute Kumar and other accused, including former Jawaharlal Nehru University students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, in the case.

“The precious time of the court is being wasted as the decision with respect to the grant of sanction hangs fire. After filing of the charge sheet, no department can sit on the file with regard to sanction. The department concerned would do well to speed up the matter regarding the sanction,” the city

court said.

“Ask the authorities concerned to expedite the matter. They can’t sit on the file for an indefinite period,” the court said. However, it did grant time till February 28 to the police after it sought more time to get the sanctions, saying the documents were pending with Delhi government and were expected in a matter of days.

Earlier, the court had questioned Delhi Police for filing a charge sheet against Kumar and others without procuring the sanctions. “Why did you file (the charge sheet) without approval? You don’t have a legal department,” the court had said.On January 14, the police filed the charge sheet against Kumar and others, saying he led the procession and supported seditious slogans raised on the campus during an event on February 9, 2016. Police also charged Khalid and Bhattacharya with shouting anti-India slogans.

Govt justifies delay in filing charge sheet

The government on Wednesday justified the delay in filing of charge sheet in the JNU sedition case saying, because the case involved many suspects and the investigation was “exhaustive”, the charge sheet was filed in three years.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir said the Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet in the case registered with the Vasant Kunj (North) in Delhi under sections 124-A/147/149/120-B/34 of IPC against some students and leaders of JNU in the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate on January 14, 2019. “As reported by Delhi Police, the investigation was exhaustive, involving many accused/suspects, exhibits and witnesses, and hence, the time taken,” Ahir said in Rajya Sabha replying to a written question on whether it is a fact that the Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet against JNU student leaders for sedition.