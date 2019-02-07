In aid of cancer patients

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a view to help cancer affected children belonging to underprivileged sections of the society at the TATA Medical Centre in Kolkata, Taneira in association with the Bhakti Collective has organized a programme at Diwan-i-aam, Taj Mahal hotel in New Delhi this Saturday, Feb 9.

National award-winning performer Anita

Ratnam is a part of Bhakti Collective.

The Bhakti Collective comprises Akhila Ramnarayan (theatre actor and trained Carnatic vocalist), Anita Ratnam (a national award-winning performer, choreographer and actress) and Geeta Gopalakrishnan (a cultural curator and singer). Together these ace performers will be presenting the life, love, and longing of the ninth century Tamil rebel in a visually stunning production.

For those who don’t know about Andal, Andal is remembered for her devotion to God in Tamil Nadu just like Radha Rani is celebrated as a queen of devotion in north India. She is also credited with the great Tamil works, Thiruppavai and Nachiar Tirumozhi, which are still recited by devotees.

“In the pantheon of mystic female poets, are Mira Bai of Rajasthan who lived in the 16th century, Lal Ded of Kashmir in the 14th century. Jana Bai of Maharashtra in the 13th century and Akka Mahadevi of Karnataka in the 12th century. Centuries before these women came Andal. She is venerated in the south and hailed as a mystic and poet, nothing short of divinity. However, in the rest of India, she is barely known. Hence, we thought we could present the persona of Andal, through personal recollection, music, dance, and poetry,” said Geeta Gopalakrishnan who is also the honorary director, Donor Relationships at Tata Medical Center, Kolkata.