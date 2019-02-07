Home Cities Delhi

In aid of cancer patients

Published: 07th February 2019 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With  a view to help cancer affected children belonging to underprivileged sections of the society at the TATA Medical Centre in Kolkata, Taneira in association with the Bhakti Collective has organized a programme at Diwan-i-aam, Taj Mahal hotel in New Delhi this Saturday, Feb 9. 

National award-winning performer Anita
Ratnam is a part of Bhakti Collective.

The Bhakti Collective comprises Akhila Ramnarayan  (theatre actor and trained Carnatic vocalist), Anita Ratnam (a national award-winning performer, choreographer and actress) and Geeta Gopalakrishnan (a cultural curator and singer).  Together these ace performers will be presenting the life, love, and longing of the ninth century Tamil rebel in a visually stunning production. 

For those who don’t know about Andal, Andal is remembered for her devotion to God in Tamil Nadu just like Radha Rani is  celebrated as a queen of devotion in north India. She is also credited with the great Tamil works, Thiruppavai and Nachiar Tirumozhi, which are still recited by devotees.

“In the pantheon of mystic female poets, are Mira Bai of Rajasthan who lived in the 16th century, Lal Ded of Kashmir in the 14th century. Jana Bai of Maharashtra in the 13th century and Akka Mahadevi of Karnataka in the 12th century. Centuries before these women came Andal. She is venerated in the south and hailed as a mystic and poet, nothing short of divinity. However, in the rest of India, she is barely known. Hence, we thought we could present the persona of Andal, through personal recollection, music, dance, and poetry,” said Geeta Gopalakrishnan who is also the honorary director, Donor Relationships at Tata Medical Center, Kolkata.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp