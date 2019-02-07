Kotak debit cards with Seema Kohli’s works

By Express News Service

Kotak Mahindra Bank has introduced a series of 10 distinctive image debit cards featuring exclusive artworks by renowned contemporary artist Seema Kohli. Curated by Trinity Arts, these special edition debit cards have been designed for the customers of Kotak Silk, a specially curated savings programme for women designed to meet their banking and investment needs. Customers can choose the design they want from Kotak MyImage Gallery (http://kotak.com/myimagecard/)

Each design features an intricate world of feminism, perpetual change, order, strength and fragility, colors and rhythm as well as myths and legends. “Art lovers from across the country can now own an artwork of their choice. It’s a unique opportunity for me, an artist who has always believed that art cannot be confined to any boundaries - as it is not about the canvas it occupies, but the vision it evokes,” said Kohli.