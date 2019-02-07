Home Cities Delhi

MCD told to keep watch on squatters

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Green Tribunal directed the North MCD to keep a constant vigil on the encroachments in Azadpur and advised it to seek the help from the police in evicting squatters.Appearing for the north civic body, advocate Puja Kalra informed the bench that encroachments, which were highlighted by two locals, were already removed.

Subsequently, the tribunal disposed of the plea which had sought removal of encroachments from Azadpur area. The petitioners had claimed that the Public Grievances Commission directed the Deputy Commissioner (Civil Lines Zone) to remove encroachments on a regular basis.

“It is pertinent to mention herein that the Grievances Commission observed that the issue of encroachment at Azadpur is a very chronic matter that needs to be resolved and advised to approach the tribunal for getting corrective orders to resolve the grievance,” the petition read.  

