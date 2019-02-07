Modern sports complex worth Rs 139 crore to come up in Najafgarh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday approved a Rs 139 crore “ultra-modern” sports complex in Najafgarh.The proposed complex will have features like a synthetic athletic track, a jogging track, a tennis court, a basketball court, a swimming pool, sports lighting for cricket ground, an athletic and football ground and an uninterrupted power supply system.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) does not have any sports stadium/sports complex in rural areas of Najafgarh and its nearby villages.

It owns a small stadium in Najafgarh which is surrounded by eight government schools and does not fulfill the requirements of sports needs of Najafgarh itself, a government statement said.

Local MLA Kailash Gahlot hailed the decision. “Will have int’l level facilities for football, cricket & indoor games. Possible only due to the blessings of @arvindkejriwal Ji and @msisodia Ji (sic),” he tweeted.