New blossoms in Varun Bahl’s fashionable garden of pret

Ayesha Singh

As the man himself, fashion designer Varun Bahl’s clothes are simple, and sophisticated. Upon the launch of his first Prêt collection ‘The Five Petal Story’, he takes his philosophy of patterning locally alluring and globally appealing designs. With this, he continues using floral work, but in a less ornate way, that his silhouettes have otherwise, come to be known for. After a bit of introspection about how the first time a child learns to draw a flower, Bahl sketched one himself.

Thus was born the central element of this collection. “I also researched the Art Nouveau movement and took inspiration from the sinuous line-quality of that period’s artworks and architecture. For this, I went online and also read through art books that I have collected over the years,” he says. The flower motifs have been incorporated by tessellating the simple five-petal as micro-floral gingham checks, sinuous, curvy lines, damask and mosaic patterns.

From the time he started working in 2004 to now, the years have lent him a great deal of maturity. He understands human nature better while having made a thorough analysis of himself too. The art of comprehending what his customers want has made him a sort of clairvoyant who can immediately assess an individual’s requirements.

“By getting into their minds, I come face to face with their vanities, their insecurities, their pride, their humility, their curiosity, their intelligence, and hundred other emotions. My greatest learning has been about trust. When a customer comes to me for clothes, I have to earn their trust by showing them what’s possible,” he says.

He realises he has to be impatient, when designing. It’s the excitement that makes him so, he shares. But with each collection, he is getting better. He has promised himself to visit New Zealand, and Africa this year. Wherever he goes, he says, he will pick books on art nouveau. Until then, he leaves you his new blossoms.