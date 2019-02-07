Home Cities Delhi

Over 1,093 swine flu cases in Delhi this year, 6 deaths, says report

The report also mentioned five more deaths due to H1N1 infection.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The swine flu toll in Delhi has risen to six, even as 74 fresh cases of the HINI virus were recorded on Wednesday, taking the total number of people affected by the disease in the city this year to 1,093, according to a report compiled by the Directorate General of Health Services.

The report also mentioned five more deaths due to H1N1 infection. As per the report, of the six persons who have died this year, one belonged to Delhi, while the rest five were residents of other cities. The Delhi government Wednesday issued a health advisory, prescribing the dos and don’ts.

“Patients with co-morbid condition like low immunity, on immune-suppressant, blood cancer, renal transplant, diabetes, heart disease are at high risk of getting infected with swine flu,” the advisory said.
