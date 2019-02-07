UP government sets up SIT to re-examine all FIRs related to 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has set up a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to re-examine all FIRs related to 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur as the fall out of the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Over 125 persons were murdered or burnt alive during the riots in Kanpur.

Acting on a writ petition filed in Supreme Court, the state government set up the SIT headed by former UP DGP Atul. The other members of the team include retired district judge Subhash Chandra Agarwal, Additional DG, Prosecution (retired) Yogeshwar Krishna Srivastava and Senior Superintendent /Superintendent of Kanpur police as member secretary of the team.

The SIT has been awarded the mandate to examine cases in which a lower court acquitted the accused, and, if required, it may recommend the legal authorities concerned to file a writ/appeal in a higher court.