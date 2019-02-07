Home Cities Delhi

Superdry’s sports store now in India

SuperdrySport aims to take advantage of the lucrative fitness market that has hit the country by storm and plans to open 6 SuperdrySport standalone stores by the end of 2019.

By Express News Service

The British clothing brand, famed for combining American design with Japanese style graphics, opened its first exclusive ‘SuperdrySport’ store at DLF promenade, Delhi on 5th February 2019.Practical fashion is the next big thing, highly favoured by millennial customers and is characterised by durability and utility.

SuperdrySport aims to take advantage of the lucrative fitness market that has hit the country by storm and plans to open 6 SuperdrySport standalone stores by the end of 2019. Commenting on the launch, Superdry Business Head, Manu Sharma said “Athleisure wear is more than just a trend, it’s a way of living. Superdry Sport will be the next category of growth driver for Superdry in India.”

From technical gear to workout essentials, SuperdrySport will have everything from active wear, athleisure and sportswear. With pieces engineered to enhance performance and aid-goal-focused activity, to more fashion lead items made with sports fabrics but designed more to turn heads, there are items carefully mastered to suit your ability. Geometry and pop grid structures are complimented with layered mesh weaves. The performance range is created with a distinct ‘win’ attitude featuring compression fits and ventilation designs.

Superdry is a favoured brand among Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities; from Saif Ali Khan to Aditi Rao Hydari, Yami Gautam, Vicky Kaushal and many other international celebrities like David Beckham, Kate Winslet, Channing Tatum, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.

