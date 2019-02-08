Home Cities Delhi

Ace Kathak exponent Shobha Koser awarded

Born in a well-known medico family of Agra, Shobha Koser is the finest and foremost exponent of Jaipur School of Kathak dance.

Dr. Shobha Koser receiving the award from President Ramnath Kovind.

By Express News Service

DR. Shobha Koser , a great Kathak Exponent honored with  Sangeet Natak Academy Award at Rashtrapati Bhawan here today. President Ramnath Kovind  gave away the award.

Born in a well-known medico family of Agra, Shobha Koser is the finest and foremost exponent of Jaipur School of Kathak dance.She has perfected her skills in Kathak in such a manner that she has created her own distinctive style and signature in it.

Blessed as she was by Goddess Saraswati, this distinguished artist of charming personality started showing her innate and prodigious talent when she was just four years old.  

She gave her first performance at the tender age of nine representing the state of Uttar Pradesh at the Inter-State Dance Conference held in Mumbai where her recital swung the audience in aesthetic enchantment.  Thereafter, there was no looking back for her.

She is the only professional Kathak dancer from the North-West region of the country in the post-independence era known for enriching the traditional Kathak of the Jaipur Gharana and maintaining its purity without diluting its fundamental techniques.

