Anagha walks the path of Hindustani Classical music

Her voice carries a sweet song. Within its mellifluous notes is an inspiration. It’s the promise of walking the musical path till her shadow leaves her side and her voice withdraws from her soul. But till then, Anagha Bhat will sing. She will sing to a room full of people, and also to one sans a soul. It’s one thing she does whole-heartedly and purposefully. Steadfast in her commitment, she revisits the stage as part of Yuva Shastriya, by The Raza Foundation, wherein she lets her voice follow the rhythm of her heart.

Bhat will present Khayal music with Vilambit and Drut compositions in Raag Shree. Before she started learning formally, she uses to sing just for the joy of it. As a child, Bhat memorised not only popular film songs, but also advertisement jingles. At age nine, her father initiated her into training.

Though he didn’t pursue music professionally, his keenness in the subject provided a conducive environment for Bhat’s learning. Before she knew, Hindustani classical music had become her biggest contentment.

Bhat has trained under Geetha Hegde, based in Bangalore, after which she trained under Padmashree Pandit Ulhas Kashalkar at the ITC Sangeet Research Academy, Kolkata. Interestingly, she is an Engineer who moved on from academics to follow a career in the arts. She has also completed her Masters in Hindustani music. “I wasn’t able to give enough time to riyaz. When you’re working, it consumes you entirely but while I liked my job, the itch to practice made me resign. I made the right decision, I am positive,” says Bhat.

Unfortunately, schools in India don’t give the same importance to extracurricular activities as they do to academics, and this is something the singer looks at as a major disbenefit. But appeals to those in decision making positions to consider the gamut of talent that India has, which needs to get the right direction.

On the evening of February 8th, Bhatt will be accompanied by Kankana Singh, a Manipuri dancer, and Madhur Gupta, an Odissi dancer. This will be the second day of the programme meant to encourage young talent. Afterall, it’ll be young artists like Bhat who will be the future custodians of India’s artistic heritage.

February 8, at 5 pm, at Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam,205 Tansen Marg.